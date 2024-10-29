If you like stock trading, perhaps you’d like more hours of it
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The New York Stock Exchange has announced plans to extend after-hours trading. We'll dig in.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Jamie Dimon's choice words for regulators
Frustrated by what he sees as aggressive regulation in Washington of financial institutions, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase told an industry group yesterday that he’s had it — peppered with a bit of profanity. Jamie Dimon told the American Bankers Association he’s willing to challenge some new rules in court.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC