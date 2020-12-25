How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

If people are working remotely, should they be taxed remotely?
Dec 25, 2020

If people are working remotely, should they be taxed remotely?

A state's ability to tax nonresidents’ income while they work remotely is being challenged at the Supreme Court. Plus: Scrambling for additional health care workers, several states have sped up the certification process for workers trained abroad. And: Adult student enrollment takes a hit.

Segments From this episode

States' remote-work-income-tax squabble is heating up

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Nova Safo
Dec 25, 2020
Billions of dollars in taxes are at stake.
In 2020, the commuter became an endangered species.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID response takes "devastating toll" on immigrant health care professionals

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 25, 2020
More than one third of nurses who’ve died of COVID-19 and related complications are Filipino, even though they account for just 4% of RNs in the U.S.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Why fewer adults enrolled in community colleges this fall

by Damon Mitchell
Dec 25, 2020
With K-12 students going virtual, parents have had less time to focus on their own educations
This fall, with the pandemic, community college enrollment is down nearly 10% nationwide, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
FatCamera via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
You make it possible.

