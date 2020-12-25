Dec 25, 2020
If people are working remotely, should they be taxed remotely?
A state's ability to tax nonresidents’ income while they work remotely is being challenged at the Supreme Court. Plus: Scrambling for additional health care workers, several states have sped up the certification process for workers trained abroad. And: Adult student enrollment takes a hit.
Segments From this episode
States' remote-work-income-tax squabble is heating up
Billions of dollars in taxes are at stake.
COVID response takes "devastating toll" on immigrant health care professionals
More than one third of nurses who’ve died of COVID-19 and related complications are Filipino, even though they account for just 4% of RNs in the U.S.
Why fewer adults enrolled in community colleges this fall
With K-12 students going virtual, parents have had less time to focus on their own educations
