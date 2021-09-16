If heading back to the office freaks you out, you’re not alone
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We look at how recent hurricanes in the Gulf have affected oil prices.
Segments From this episode
Why people are anxious about returning to the office, and what to do about it
A therapist's advice for navigating the mental health effects of going back to work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director