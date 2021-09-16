Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

If heading back to the office freaks you out, you’re not alone
Sep 16, 2021

If heading back to the office freaks you out, you're not alone

Also today: We look at how recent hurricanes in the Gulf have affected oil prices.

Segments From this episode

The Big Return

Why people are anxious about returning to the office, and what to do about it

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Sep 16, 2021
A therapist's advice for navigating the mental health effects of going back to work.
Not everyone feels emotionally ready to go back to the workplace, according to Amanda Fialk, a licensed clinical social worker.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
