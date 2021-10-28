If energy prices are driving inflation, what can central banks actually do?
From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank's meeting today is under the spotlight as inflation continues to skyrocket across parts of Europe. Plus, police in Brazil have uncovered a criminal operation to remove nearly a metric ton of gold each year from protected indigenous lands in the Amazon. And, we hear from an experiment on the English coastline to use a sand barrier to protect a gas terminal against sea erosion.
