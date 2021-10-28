Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
If energy prices are driving inflation, what can central banks actually do?
Oct 28, 2021

If energy prices are driving inflation, what can central banks actually do?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank's meeting today is under the spotlight as inflation continues to skyrocket across parts of Europe. Plus, police in Brazil have uncovered a criminal operation to remove nearly a metric ton of gold each year from protected indigenous lands in the Amazon. And, we hear from an experiment on the English coastline to use a sand barrier to protect a gas terminal against sea erosion.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:29 AM PDT
8:57
3:00 AM PDT
5:21
2:46 AM PDT
1:50
5:32 PM PDT
12:25
4:17 PM PDT
27:31
Oct 27, 2021
36:20
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Some former restaurant workers are finding new careers in other kitchens
Some former restaurant workers are finding new careers in other kitchens
"The Big Quit" isn't going away anytime soon
"The Big Quit" isn't going away anytime soon
"Look for actions" from companies, not just green pledges, experts say
COVID-19
"Look for actions" from companies, not just green pledges, experts say
Why more companies are hiring heads of remote work
COVID-19
Why more companies are hiring heads of remote work