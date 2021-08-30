Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Ida’s impact wrecks Gulf Coast power grid, chokes off resources
Aug 30, 2021

Also: Julia Coronado discusses the market picture and Nancy Marshall-Genzer delivers more storm details. We also look at how travel is shaping up as Labor Day approaches. For anyone already looking forward to a long weekend, we also look into a new process of undersea winemaking.

Segments From this episode

Travel slowing as Labor Day nears

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 30, 2021
The late-summer slowdown could delay full recovery for the industry.
A Turkish Airlines plane is seen at the Miami International Airport in June 2021. Airlines are largely viewing spread of the delta variant as having a short-term impact, industry experts say.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
For these barrels of wine, it's "merroir" ... not "terroir"

by John Laurenson
Aug 30, 2021
A French entrepreneur is using a method to ferment wine barrels in ocean waters.
Emmanuel Poirmeur, a winemaker, samples a glass of wine that fermented in big, white barrels under the sea.
John Laurenson
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

