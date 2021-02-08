Feb 8, 2021
Which carmaker is going to partner with Apple?
Hyundai says it's not in talks with Apple over autonomous car production. Plus, how toy companies are managing in the pandemic despite not having as many big movie releases to rely upon. And, where President Biden's approach to climate change leaves the coal industry.
Segments From this episode
Hyundai, Kia say Apple car deal now off
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Delayed movie releases ripple through toy industry
Some licensed toys connected to legacy franchises still sold well, and 2020 overall was a good year for toy sales
It's economics, not policy, that's hurting the coal industry
One energy analyst says "the reality is that the marketplace is attacking coal."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director