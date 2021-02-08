I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Which carmaker is going to partner with Apple?
Feb 8, 2021

Which carmaker is going to partner with Apple?

Hyundai says it's not in talks with Apple over autonomous car production. Plus, how toy companies are managing in the pandemic despite not having as many big movie releases to rely upon. And, where President Biden's approach to climate change leaves the coal industry.

Segments From this episode

Hyundai, Kia say Apple car deal now off

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Delayed movie releases ripple through toy industry

by Samantha Fields
Feb 8, 2021
Some licensed toys connected to legacy franchises still sold well, and 2020 overall was a good year for toy sales
Despite delays to big theatrical releases in 2020, licensed toys connected to legacy franchises, like "Star Wars," sold well last year.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Disney
It's economics, not policy, that's hurting the coal industry

by Andy Uhler
Feb 8, 2021
One energy analyst says "the reality is that the marketplace is attacking coal."
While the coal industry isn’t counting on favorable policy from the Biden administration, it’s just hoping to at least remain part of the conversation.
George Frey/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Blue Pill Blues Early James

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
