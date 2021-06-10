Hybrid work is sticking around

The latest data point when it comes to what the post-pandemic future of work will look like: Facebook is giving more employees the option to keep working remotely, and Mark Zuckerberg said he plans to spend part of his time working remotely well into 2022. We have more on how CEO actions set the tone. Plus, the world's largest meat processing company paid an $11 million ransom to get control of their systems back. And, an agenda for global economic resilience and restructuring ahead of the G-7 summit featuring President Biden.