Hybrid work is sticking around
Jun 10, 2021

Hybrid work is sticking around

The latest data point when it comes to what the post-pandemic future of work will look like: Facebook is giving more employees the option to keep working remotely, and Mark Zuckerberg said he plans to spend part of his time working remotely well into 2022. We have more on how CEO actions set the tone. Plus, the world's largest meat processing company paid an $11 million ransom to get control of their systems back. And, an agenda for global economic resilience and restructuring ahead of the G-7 summit featuring President Biden.

Music from the episode

Rare Pleasure III Mndsgn

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
