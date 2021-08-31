Hurricane Ida could exacerbate oxygen shortage issues for hospitals
Also today: China correspondent Jennifer Pak shares details of China's video gaming stocks following the announcement of online playing time restrictions for children. Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell stops by to talk about the concept of the "democratization of personal finance."
Segments From this episode
Investing like the super rich doesn't mean top returns
Even with access to private equity and hedge funds, investors won't get the same returns as their wealthier counterparts, a study indicates.
Hurricane Ida may worsen oxygen shortage
In many places, hospitals are running low on oxygen, which is used to treat patients with COVID and other conditions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director