Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Hurricane Ida could exacerbate oxygen shortage issues for hospitals
Aug 31, 2021

Hurricane Ida could exacerbate oxygen shortage issues for hospitals

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: China correspondent Jennifer Pak shares details of China's video gaming stocks following the announcement of online playing time restrictions for children. Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell stops by to talk about the concept of the "democratization of personal finance."

Segments From this episode

Investing like the super rich doesn't mean top returns

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 31, 2021
Even with access to private equity and hedge funds, investors won't get the same returns as their wealthier counterparts, a study indicates.
"When you have a lot of money, you get access to the best," says Chris Farrell, Marketplace’s senior economics contributor. And the wealthiest can build up infrastructure to monitor and analyze their investments, he added.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Hurricane Ida may worsen oxygen shortage

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 31, 2021
In many places, hospitals are running low on oxygen, which is used to treat patients with COVID and other conditions.
Oxygen tanks are ready for use on a floor dedicated to COVID-19 patients at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Aug. 10, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:27 AM PDT
7:52
2:30 AM PDT
6:51
2:48 AM PDT
1:50
5:47 PM PDT
18:48
3:39 PM PDT
27:49
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Childhood hunger declines as tax credit payments arrive
Childhood hunger declines as tax credit payments arrive
What will it take to get more Black and Latinx workers in manufacturing jobs?
What will it take to get more Black and Latinx workers in manufacturing jobs?
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration