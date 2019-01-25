The humanitarian impact of Venezuela's political, economic crisis

From the BBC World Service… As Venezuela's political rivals continue to battle for control, runaway inflation and a worsening economic situation are hurting millions of people – both those leaving the country and those who are still trying to live and work there. Then, with China and the U.S. still stuck in a stalemate on trade, we hear from the new boss at Goldman Sachs who says a swift resolution might not be in the cards. Plus, a look back at how product placement has become a booming business over the last several decades. Today's show is sponsored by SignNow, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed.