close

DEADLINE: DECEMBER 31 Your donation will be matched DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR when you become a Marketplace Investor today. Your support matters - don't miss out!

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Huawei expects $109B in sales despite Western backlash

December 28, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Chinese technology giant Huawei is staying optimistic even as it faces bans in several Western countries over fears their equipment poses a national security risk. Voters in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of most mineral-rich countries on Earth, head to the polls this weekend. We head to the DRC's capital of Kinshasa to explore president Joseph Kabila's economic legacy. And illegal immigrants selling cheap goods have become a common sight on Spain's beaches, as the country struggles to deal with the migrant crisis. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedSelligent and the and Alliance for Lifetime Income

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.