Huawei expects $109B in sales despite Western backlash

December 28, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Chinese technology giant Huawei is staying optimistic even as it faces bans in several Western countries over fears their equipment poses a national security risk. Voters in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of most mineral-rich countries on Earth, head to the polls this weekend. We head to the DRC's capital of Kinshasa to explore president Joseph Kabila's economic legacy. And illegal immigrants selling cheap goods have become a common sight on Spain's beaches, as the country struggles to deal with the migrant crisis. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and the and Alliance for Lifetime Income.