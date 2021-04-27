Apr 27, 2021
Corporate profits zoom ahead on pandemic recovery hopes
From the BBC World Service: Better-than-expected profits for Europe's largest bank HSBC and energy giant BP show signs of economic recovery. Plus, sports carmaker Lotus unveils its last gas-powered model as it prepares for an electric future. And, the Scottish investment firm that's removing most of the vowels from its brand name.
