Corporate profits zoom ahead on pandemic recovery hopes
Apr 27, 2021

Corporate profits zoom ahead on pandemic recovery hopes

From the BBC World Service: Better-than-expected profits for Europe's largest bank HSBC and energy giant BP show signs of economic recovery. Plus, sports carmaker Lotus unveils its last gas-powered model as it prepares for an electric future. And, the Scottish investment firm that's removing most of the vowels from its brand name.

