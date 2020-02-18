Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plunge

Feb 18, 2020
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plunge
Feb 18, 2020

HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plunge

HSBC is set to axe 35,000 jobs worldwide. Singapore sets aside more than $4 billion to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. How coronoavirus restrictions on Chinese travelers have impacted U.K. tourism.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow