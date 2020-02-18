Feb 18, 2020
HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plunge
HSBC is set to axe 35,000 jobs worldwide. Singapore sets aside more than $4 billion to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. How coronoavirus restrictions on Chinese travelers have impacted U.K. tourism.
