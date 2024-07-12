How you feel about the economy may depend on how you vote
Today, we'll hear how consumers see the world through Republican or Democrat lenses.
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party
There's a persistent partisan gap in consumer sentiment polling.
Television and film production is in "a wholesale depression"
According to veteran showrunner Erik Oleson, the industry is experiencing a contraction after peaking.
