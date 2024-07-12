My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

How you feel about the economy may depend on how you vote
Jul 12, 2024

How you feel about the economy may depend on how you vote

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll hear how consumers see the world through Republican or Democrat lenses.

Segments From this episode

How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 12, 2024
There's a persistent partisan gap in consumer sentiment polling.
Turns out how you feel about the economy might depend on which party you vote for at the ballot box.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Television and film production is in "a wholesale depression"

by David Brancaccio and Nic Perez
Jul 12, 2024
According to veteran showrunner Erik Oleson, the industry is experiencing a contraction after peaking.
Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images
