How writers’ and actors’ strikes shape what we watch
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Expect more reality TV, foreign programming and live sports in the years to come. Also: unpacking the latest government spending bills.
Segments From this episode
How writers' and actors' strikes affect what we watch — even years later
Paramount says it'll continue several experiments it began in response to strike-related production shutdowns last year — because they had proven successful at cutting costs.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC