How writers’ and actors’ strikes shape what we watch
Mar 4, 2024

How writers’ and actors’ strikes shape what we watch

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Expect more reality TV, foreign programming and live sports in the years to come. Also: unpacking the latest government spending bills.

Segments From this episode

How writers' and actors' strikes affect what we watch — even years later

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 4, 2024
Paramount says it'll continue several experiments it began in response to strike-related production shutdowns last year — because they had proven successful at cutting costs.
Demonstrators carry signs during the screenwriters strike in May 2023.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

