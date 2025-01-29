Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

How will America’s central bankers read the economy today?
Jan 29, 2025

How will America’s central bankers read the economy today?

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve briefing on the economy, jobs and interest rates is due later today. We'll discuss what to expect.

Segments From this episode

A Fed lookahead

by David Brancaccio

While the Federal Reserve meets today, it is likely to be a quiet start to an eventful year for the central bank. To discuss, let’s bring in Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources.

Norfolk Southern seeks to dismiss a lawsuit that alleged it delays Amtrak trains

by Henry Epp
Jan 29, 2025
The dispute stems from a law that requires freight rail companies to give Amtrak “preference” on their tracks.
Law requires that freight rail companies have to give Amtrak passenger trains priority on railways.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

