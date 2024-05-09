Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

How weight loss drugs are transforming the weight loss industry
May 9, 2024

How weight loss drugs are transforming the weight loss industry

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Weight loss drugs like GLP-1s, including Wegovy and Zepbound, helped grow the weight loss industry to nearly $90 billion last year.

Segments From this episode

Allegations of serious fraud threaten a big U.S.-U.K. soccer deal

by David Brancaccio

A transAtlantic deal involving soccer could soon unravel. 777 Partners, the Miami-based investment firm that is trying to buy Liverpool’s Everton soccer team, is being sued for fraud.

New drugs transform weight loss industry

by Kimberly Adams
May 9, 2024
Weight Watchers holds its annual shareholder meeting today, which includes a presentation by departing board member Oprah Winfrey.
Since weight loss drugs like Wegovy have come onto the scene, the weight loss industry has grown from $76 billion a year to nearly $90 billion in 2023.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

