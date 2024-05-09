How weight loss drugs are transforming the weight loss industry
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Weight loss drugs like GLP-1s, including Wegovy and Zepbound, helped grow the weight loss industry to nearly $90 billion last year.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Allegations of serious fraud threaten a big U.S.-U.K. soccer deal
A transAtlantic deal involving soccer could soon unravel. 777 Partners, the Miami-based investment firm that is trying to buy Liverpool’s Everton soccer team, is being sued for fraud.
New drugs transform weight loss industry
Weight Watchers holds its annual shareholder meeting today, which includes a presentation by departing board member Oprah Winfrey.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC