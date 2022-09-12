Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How used cars could spark optimism about inflation
Sep 12, 2022

There's a sense among forecasters that inflated eased up last month, which should show in the upcoming consumer price index. Julia Coronado discusses that with us to open up the week. The Fed's Beige Book offers a snapshot on demand for business loans. The BBC's Victoria Craig helps us check in on the British economy in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. 

