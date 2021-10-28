How unvaccinated workers could get pricey for their companies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: A study has found that the average increase in tuition at public and private colleges did not keep up with inflation for this school year. Diane Swonk discusses the state of the markets heading into Halloween in terms of spending (it's not all on candy corn) and rebuilding inventories.
Segments From this episode
Study finds tuition cost increases this year did not keep up with inflation
Colleges have struggled to retain enrollment in the pandemic, so there is pressure to keep tuition increases low
What kind of costs can unvaccinated workers ring up for a business?
There are layers of factors to consider when companies weigh the actual cost of dealing with unvaccinated workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director