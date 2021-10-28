Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How unvaccinated workers could get pricey for their companies
Oct 28, 2021

Also today: A study has found that the average increase in tuition at public and private colleges did not keep up with inflation for this school year. Diane Swonk discusses the state of the markets heading into Halloween in terms of spending (it's not all on candy corn) and rebuilding inventories.

Segments From this episode

Study finds tuition cost increases this year did not keep up with inflation

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 28, 2021
Colleges have struggled to retain enrollment in the pandemic, so there is pressure to keep tuition increases low
During a recession, college enrollment typically goes up, but that's not happening during the pandemic.
Getty Images
What kind of costs can unvaccinated workers ring up for a business?

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 28, 2021
There are layers of factors to consider when companies weigh the actual cost of dealing with unvaccinated workers.
Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

