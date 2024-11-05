How to watch for swings in markets as election returns come in
Reuters is reporting that there could be some big swings in currency markets as election results roll in later tonight.
What markets are telling us so far
Stocks index futures are pointing to modestly higher markets this Election Day morning. The 10-year interest rate is steady today but is the highest it’s been since late July. We’ll be keeping an eye on currency markets, too.
New companies are coming to the Dow Jones
The chipmaker Nvidia will replace its rival Intel on the stock index. And the paint company Sherwin-Williams will sub in for the chemical giant Dow.
Short-run Broadway shows bring in stars to try to turn a profit
This season, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are coming to Broadway’s stages for limited runs. But can producers make money when a show can sell tickets for just a few months?
