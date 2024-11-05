Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How to watch for swings in markets as election returns come in
Nov 5, 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Reuters is reporting that there could be some big swings in currency markets as election results roll in later tonight.

Segments From this episode

What markets are telling us so far

by Nova Safo

Stocks index futures are pointing to modestly higher markets this Election Day morning. The 10-year interest rate is steady today but is the highest it’s been since late July. We’ll be keeping an eye on currency markets, too.

New companies are coming to the Dow Jones

by Savannah Peters
Nov 5, 2024
The chipmaker Nvidia will replace its rival Intel on the stock index. And the paint company Sherwin-Williams will sub in for the chemical giant Dow.
Getting subbed out of the Dow “is a real kick in the pants,” said Hilary Kramer of Greentech Research.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Short-run Broadway shows bring in stars to try to turn a profit

by Jeff Lunden
Nov 5, 2024
This season, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are coming to Broadway’s stages for limited runs. But can producers make money when a show can sell tickets for just a few months?
Patti LuPone, left, and Mia Farrow on the red carpet for opening night of "The Roommate."
John Nacion/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

