Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How to shop farmers markets like a pro
Nov 15, 2024

How to shop farmers markets like a pro

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
For the final installment of our "Tricks of the Trade" series, we hunt for fruit and vegetables at the Santa Monica farmers market.

Segments From this episode

Automakers prepare for changes to U.S. policy

by Nova Safo

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is preparing for the Trump administration — and potential policy changes that could impact its business — by elevating two Americans to key leadership posts.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Tricks of the Trade

Making the most of a farmers market forage

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 15, 2024
As in many marketplaces, getting a great deal at a farmers market is often the fruit of forming relationships with the vendors.
Karen Beverlin has been shopping the Santa Monica farmers market for more than 20 years.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:14 AM PST
9:05
3:10 AM PST
14:46
Nov 14, 2024
12:18
Nov 14, 2024
27:48
Nov 12, 2024
27:20
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage