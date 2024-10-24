How to navigate a Shark Tank pitch, according to one contestant
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Megan Klein, founder of the mocktail-making company Little Saints, runs us through her recent experience pitching her business on the show.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Checking up on the buzzing non-alcoholic beverage industry
"I went in really wanting to make a deal," said Megan Klein, founder of non-alcoholic beverage company Little Saints, of her experience on "Shark Tank."
With the election upon us, which candidate is leading on consumer confidence?
Election Day, shockingly, is less than two weeks away. On the eve of the vote, we chat with University of Michigan Professor Erik Gordon about how the two candidates stack up on public perception of an issue that has been at the top of most voters’ minds: the economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC