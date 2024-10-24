Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How to navigate a Shark Tank pitch, according to one contestant
Oct 24, 2024

Disney/Christopher Willard
Megan Klein, founder of the mocktail-making company Little Saints, runs us through her recent experience pitching her business on the show.

Checking up on the buzzing non-alcoholic beverage industry

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 24, 2024
"I went in really wanting to make a deal," said Megan Klein, founder of non-alcoholic beverage company Little Saints, of her experience on "Shark Tank."
What a difference two years makes ... especially for the non-alcoholic beverage industry.
With the election upon us, which candidate is leading on consumer confidence?

by Henry Epp

Election Day, shockingly, is less than two weeks away. On the eve of the vote, we chat with University of Michigan Professor Erik Gordon about how the two candidates stack up on public perception of an issue that has been at the top of most voters’ minds: the economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

