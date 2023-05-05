How TikTok tracked a journalist through her cat’s account
From the BBC World Service: TikTok has admitted that two employees in China and two in the U.S. viewed Financial Times journalist Cristina Criddle's user data from her personal account without knowledge or consent. The BBC spoke with Criddle about her experience. Plus, the first images have been released from a $5 billion project to upgrade weather forecasting supercomputers aimed at improving warnings of violent storms. And, as the Coronation of King Charles III approaches, new coins have started to circulate with his head on them.
