How the trucking industry is a leading economic indicator
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's time for a check-in on the trucking industry, which has been at the forefront of everything from supply chain issues to driver shortages. Now, inflation and high gas prices are looming. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration can do away with the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico among dangerous conditions along the border while authorities dove into their court cases. Many eyes are on what the administration does to replace the policy.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration can drop "remain in Mexico" policy, but what will it use instead?
It's not clear how current White House officials will handle incoming migrants and asylum seekers after the Supreme Court's ruling.
The trucking industry is coming down from its pandemic boom
Many independent drivers are starting to see lower rates and increased fuel costs, says Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director