How the trucking industry is a leading economic indicator

It's time for a check-in on the trucking industry, which has been at the forefront of everything from supply chain issues to driver shortages. Now, inflation and high gas prices are looming. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration can do away with the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico among dangerous conditions along the border while authorities dove into their court cases. Many eyes are on what the administration does to replace the policy.