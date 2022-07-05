Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the trucking industry is a leading economic indicator
Jul 5, 2022

It's time for a check-in on the trucking industry, which has been at the forefront of everything from supply chain issues to driver shortages. Now, inflation and high gas prices are looming. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration can do away with the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico among dangerous conditions along the border while authorities dove into their court cases. Many eyes are on what the administration does to replace the policy. 

Biden administration can drop "remain in Mexico" policy, but what will it use instead?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 5, 2022
It's not clear how current White House officials will handle incoming migrants and asylum seekers after the Supreme Court's ruling.
Migrants approach the U.S. border on Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas on March 2, 2021. President Biden announced that he was ending the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) enacted under President Trump that sent asylum seekers back to Mexico as they awaited their trial dates.
Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images
Economic Pulse

The trucking industry is coming down from its pandemic boom

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jul 5, 2022
Many independent drivers are starting to see lower rates and increased fuel costs, says Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association.
Many independent truck drivers are starting to see lower rates and increased fuel costs, says Lewie Pugh, Executive Vice President of the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

