How the shift in abortion access could clear a path to poverty, higher mortality rates
Lina-Maria Murillo, an assistant professor of gender, women’s and sexuality studies at the University of Iowa, speaks with us about the changing landscape of abortion access and the consequences of those changes. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan joins us to discuss the markets. Corporate leadership is becoming less politically bipartisan, according to a recent research paper.
Segments From this episode
State abortion bans will push people "deeper into poverty," professor says
And for teens, says Lina-Maria Murillo, "you're essentially cutting them off from making major decisions about the future."
As the U.S. becomes more politically polarized, so does corporate leadership, paper says
Research indicates executives in a given company are now more likely to all be of the same party, and that has consequences.
