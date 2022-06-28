Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the shift in abortion access could clear a path to poverty, higher mortality rates
Jun 28, 2022

How the shift in abortion access could clear a path to poverty, higher mortality rates

Lina-Maria Murillo, an assistant professor of gender, women’s and sexuality studies at the University of Iowa, speaks with us about the changing landscape of abortion access and the consequences of those changes. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan joins us to discuss the markets. Corporate leadership is becoming less politically bipartisan, according to a recent research paper.

Segments From this episode

State abortion bans will push people "deeper into poverty," professor says

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Ariana Rosas
Jun 28, 2022
And for teens, says Lina-Maria Murillo, "you're essentially cutting them off from making major decisions about the future."
"In a country that has fought vehemently against universal health care, our maternal mortality rates are some of the worst in the industrialized world. Forcing birth is only going to make that worse," says Lina-Maria Murillo of the University of Iowa.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
As the U.S. becomes more politically polarized, so does corporate leadership, paper says

by Matt Levin
Jun 28, 2022
Research indicates executives in a given company are now more likely to all be of the same party, and that has consequences.
"Executive teams have become more partisan. We like to match with other like-minded individuals," said Elisabeth Kempf, a professor at the University of Chicago and a co-author of the paper. 
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

