ABOUT SHOW
How the SEC could alter the rules of the stock market
Jun 8, 2022

How the SEC could alter the rules of the stock market

It could be a summer of change for the stock market, as the SEC is expected to announce several proposed alterations that emerged not long after the "meme stock" excitement of last year. We spoke to Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about some of the ideas in the works. The OECD warns that the war in Ukraine will cause higher inflation and lower growth. Wholesale inventories can offer up signs of where consumer demand is heading.

Segments From this episode

The SEC is set to propose changes to stock market operations

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 8, 2022
What some of the possible changes could mean for investors.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 20, 2020 in New York City. Changes to the market that seem to target market efficiency are in the works.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Wholesaler inventory indicates where consumers stand

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 8, 2022
There are hints that demand is softening.
Big retailers are experiencing a surplus of inventory, which is reflective of consumers' changing habits.
CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images
