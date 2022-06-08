How the SEC could alter the rules of the stock market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It could be a summer of change for the stock market, as the SEC is expected to announce several proposed alterations that emerged not long after the "meme stock" excitement of last year. We spoke to Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about some of the ideas in the works. The OECD warns that the war in Ukraine will cause higher inflation and lower growth. Wholesale inventories can offer up signs of where consumer demand is heading.
Segments From this episode
The SEC is set to propose changes to stock market operations
What some of the possible changes could mean for investors.
Wholesaler inventory indicates where consumers stand
There are hints that demand is softening.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director