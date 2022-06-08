How the SEC could alter the rules of the stock market

It could be a summer of change for the stock market, as the SEC is expected to announce several proposed alterations that emerged not long after the "meme stock" excitement of last year. We spoke to Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about some of the ideas in the works. The OECD warns that the war in Ukraine will cause higher inflation and lower growth. Wholesale inventories can offer up signs of where consumer demand is heading.