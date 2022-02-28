Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the rest of the world is denting Russia’s economic armor
Feb 28, 2022

How the rest of the world is denting Russia’s economic armor

Also today: Russian banks were cut off from the SWIFT interbank messaging system, a move that nullifies those banks' abilities to execute transactions. We spoke to Emily Kilcrease, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security about the toll that will take on Russia as a whole.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

