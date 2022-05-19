Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the pros weather this financial turbulence
May 19, 2022

How much impact will inflation have on profits? Will higher interest rates lead a recession? Investors are getting out of stocks at a rate that's causing the markets to fall at concerning levels. To navigate through some of this, we consult with Barry Ritholtz, a veteran who has seen it all. Also, companies have been trying to get employees back into the office, at least a few days a week. But rising COVID infection rates are frustrating some of those efforts. We look into the return of tourism, which can be an economic driver for lots of places – but also a source of disruption.

"The Last Tourist"

As tourism returns, can we make it more responsible?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 19, 2022
"What does tourism do for this community? Has tourism contributed to a loss of biodiversity? These are questions that a tourist can ask irrespective of their budget," said sustainable travel consultant Judy Kepher-Gona.
Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

