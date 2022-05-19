How the pros weather this financial turbulence

How much impact will inflation have on profits? Will higher interest rates lead a recession? Investors are getting out of stocks at a rate that's causing the markets to fall at concerning levels. To navigate through some of this, we consult with Barry Ritholtz, a veteran who has seen it all. Also, companies have been trying to get employees back into the office, at least a few days a week. But rising COVID infection rates are frustrating some of those efforts. We look into the return of tourism, which can be an economic driver for lots of places – but also a source of disruption.