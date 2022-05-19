How the pros weather this financial turbulence
How much impact will inflation have on profits? Will higher interest rates lead a recession? Investors are getting out of stocks at a rate that's causing the markets to fall at concerning levels. To navigate through some of this, we consult with Barry Ritholtz, a veteran who has seen it all. Also, companies have been trying to get employees back into the office, at least a few days a week. But rising COVID infection rates are frustrating some of those efforts. We look into the return of tourism, which can be an economic driver for lots of places – but also a source of disruption.
Segments From this episode
As tourism returns, can we make it more responsible?
"What does tourism do for this community? Has tourism contributed to a loss of biodiversity? These are questions that a tourist can ask irrespective of their budget," said sustainable travel consultant Judy Kepher-Gona.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer