How the port strike might play out on grocery shelves
Oct 3, 2024

MARK FELIX / Getty Images
Will the ongoing port strike lead to food shortages? It depends on both businesses and shoppers. Plus, retailers bet on big consumer spending this holiday season, OpenAI's massive new valuation, and a "temperature check" on U.S.-China economic relations.

Segments From this episode

Will port strikes lead to food shortages? Consumer, business behavior both play role

by Henry Epp
Oct 3, 2024
If the strike drags on, some imported items could run low. How quickly that happens depends in part on retailers' and consumers' ability to stock up.
If customers rush to stock up, it will "create scarcity more quickly," say experts.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

