How the latest bank failure reshaped the financial industry overnight
The embattled First Republic Bank, one of the institutions caught in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, was acquired overnight by federal regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase. It's a massive, multi-billion dollar deal that makes America's largest bank even larger. Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan, explains what the collapse says about the financial industry. Plus, we look at how the construction industry is dealing with an ever-present shortage of workers.
Segments From this episode
What's next after First Republic's collapse?
Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan, explains what the most recent bank failure says about regulation and consolidation in the financial sector.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC