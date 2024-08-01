Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How the government is deploying nearly $1 trillion two years on
Aug 1, 2024

How the government is deploying nearly $1 trillion two years on

Above, U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
How is investment from the CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act showing up in the U.S. economy?

Segments From this episode

The CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act — 2 years on

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Aug 1, 2024
Heather Boushey, a member of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, on the results of the legislation so far.
"We've now seen announcements of $900 billion of private sector investment all across the country," said Heather Boushey, a member of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
