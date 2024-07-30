How the DJT stock could finally make money for Donald J. Trump
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll hear how something called a “Standby Equity Purchase Agreement” could put money in the hands of the former president.
get the podcast
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC