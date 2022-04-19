Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the demand for bigger homes weighs on the housing market
Apr 19, 2022

How the demand for bigger homes weighs on the housing market

One of the trends that's been seen in the housing market has been the demand for larger houses. It's a result of the pandemic, which funneled more people to carry out chunks of their lives indoors. However, experts warn this trend toward bigger homes could have some adverse effects on the market itself. A federal judge last night struck down a nationwide mask mandate for public transit. Soon after, major U.S. airlines dropped mask requirements, as did many airports and transit agencies. We check in on a story from a Ukrainian who fled her country and is now trying to help soldiers back home.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

