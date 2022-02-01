Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How talent retention can benefit urban renaissance
Feb 1, 2022

Also today, we take a look at how there are many more people renting these days, driving down vacancies and giving way to higher rent overall.

Shelf Life

Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 1, 2022
Majora Carter's new book, "Reclaiming Your Community," pursues a "better way" to revitalize cities.
Majora Carter's new book, "Reclaiming Your Community: You Don’t Have to Move Out of Your Neighborhood to Live in a Better One," explores urban revitalization.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

