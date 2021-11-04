Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How rising prices illustrate weaknesses in the transition to clean energy
Nov 4, 2021

How rising prices illustrate weaknesses in the transition to clean energy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The Federal Reserve is beginning to wind down its bond-buying program, which it started to support the economy during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

The first great shock of the energy transition

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Nov 4, 2021
Vijay Vaitheeswaran, editor at The Economist, on what energy shortages and rising fuel prices mean for the transition to clean energy.
An aerial view of a crude oil storage facility is seen on May 5, 2020 in Cushing, Oklahoma. Rising demand for crude oil along with rising gas prices has led to an "energy shock" as the world attempts to transition to clean energy.
Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:54 AM PDT
10:25
3:00 AM PDT
9:52
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
Nov 3, 2021
26:53
Nov 3, 2021
18:03
Nov 3, 2021
33:14
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
The first great shock of the energy transition
The first great shock of the energy transition
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals