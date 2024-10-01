Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

How protests in Bangladesh could impact the fashion industry
Oct 1, 2024

How protests in Bangladesh could impact the fashion industry

Mamunur Rashid/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Garment workers in Bangladesh are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

