How political fundraisers increase contributions without going over the legal limit
How "joint fundraising committees" bring in hefty political donations without technically running afoul of contribution limits; plus, checking in on the Biden administration's multi-billion-dollar plan to remove lead pipes — and improve drinking water safety — across the country.
Replacing lead water pipes is expensive. Not finishing the job may cost more.
The Biden administration has just released another $3 billion in subsidies. About 9 million lead pipes nationwide need replacing.
Joint fundraising: A campaign strategy to increase contributions
In the lead-up to the 2024 general election, joint fundraising committees have collected $1 billion in contributions so far.
