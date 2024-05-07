Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

How political fundraisers increase contributions without going over the legal limit
May 7, 2024

How political fundraisers increase contributions without going over the legal limit

Douglas Rissing
How "joint fundraising committees" bring in hefty political donations without technically running afoul of contribution limits; plus, checking in on the Biden administration's multi-billion-dollar plan to remove lead pipes — and improve drinking water safety — across the country.

Segments From this episode

Replacing lead water pipes is expensive. Not finishing the job may cost more.

by Caleigh Wells
May 7, 2024
The Biden administration has just released another $3 billion in subsidies. About 9 million lead pipes nationwide need replacing.
About 9 million lead pipes nationwide need replacing. Federal funding will cover the replacement of nearly 2 million, says Bruno Pigott with the EPA.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Joint fundraising: A campaign strategy to increase contributions

by David Brancaccio and Kimberly Adams
May 7, 2024
In the lead-up to the 2024 general election, joint fundraising committees have collected $1 billion in contributions so far.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

