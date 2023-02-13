Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How permanent is remote work really going to be?
Feb 13, 2023

How permanent is remote work really going to be?

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
The remote working trend that started during the pandemic may be tapering off as employers require employees to come back in the office, but it's likely to stick around in some form. According to Chris Farrell, that's because employers that offer remote work will now be able to distinguish themselves in the labor market. The U.S. government is imposing economic restrictions on the Chinese firms that manufacture balloons from U.S. technology. And, consumers in the coming year may be a bit more inclined to shop cautiously as the economy slows and pocketbooks tighten.

Music from the episode

Big Feelings Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

