How permanent is remote work really going to be?

The remote working trend that started during the pandemic may be tapering off as employers require employees to come back in the office, but it's likely to stick around in some form. According to Chris Farrell, that's because employers that offer remote work will now be able to distinguish themselves in the labor market. The U.S. government is imposing economic restrictions on the Chinese firms that manufacture balloons from U.S. technology. And, consumers in the coming year may be a bit more inclined to shop cautiously as the economy slows and pocketbooks tighten.