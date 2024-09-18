Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

How online shopping is saving the economy
Sep 18, 2024

How online shopping is saving the economy

Riska/Getty Images
People are getting more comfortable buying items online that they’re used to buying in person.

Segments From this episode

It's a big day for the direction of this economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The Federal Reserve decides today what to do with interest rates, which affects everything from car loans to mortgages. The Fed started raising them in 2022 as a way to fight inflation and kept them high for most of the past year. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Online retail sales rose nearly 8% in August over last year

by Justin Ho
Sep 18, 2024
Analysts say there's still room for growth in the category, though most purchases are still made in person.
Tools that help shoppers visualize the fit of clothing or how furniture might look in their homes is helping fuel online retail sales.
lucadp/Getty Images
Will AI lead to layoffs? New data from CEOs says no

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer , Ariana Rosas and Meredith Garretson
Sep 18, 2024
KPMG's latest U.S. CEO Outlook survey finds that more than 70% of corporate executives feel AI "will not dramatically change their workforce."
"What we feel is that these technologies like generative AI and AI are going to augment the skills of workers and employees," said KPMG's Paul Knopp.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

