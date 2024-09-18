How online shopping is saving the economy
People are getting more comfortable buying items online that they’re used to buying in person.
It's a big day for the direction of this economy
The Federal Reserve decides today what to do with interest rates, which affects everything from car loans to mortgages. The Fed started raising them in 2022 as a way to fight inflation and kept them high for most of the past year. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board.
Online retail sales rose nearly 8% in August over last year
Analysts say there's still room for growth in the category, though most purchases are still made in person.
Will AI lead to layoffs? New data from CEOs says no
KPMG's latest U.S. CEO Outlook survey finds that more than 70% of corporate executives feel AI "will not dramatically change their workforce."
