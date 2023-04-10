How new regulations could help EVs take over the roads by 2032

The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly set to adopt new rules on vehicle emissions that could significantly boost the number of electric vehicles on the roads in less than a decade. We look into what happens going forward, and how the standards may affect what cars are on America's roads by 2032. Plus, economist Julia Coronado walks us through the economic week and how inflation is continuing to remain "sticky." And, the BBC reports on the economic and business legacy of the Good Friday Agreement that ended The Troubles in Northern Ireland.