How new regulations could help EVs take over the roads by 2032
Apr 10, 2023

How new regulations could help EVs take over the roads by 2032

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly set to adopt new rules on vehicle emissions that could significantly boost the number of electric vehicles on the roads in less than a decade. We look into what happens going forward, and how the standards may affect what cars are on America's roads by 2032. Plus, economist Julia Coronado walks us through the economic week and how inflation is continuing to remain "sticky." And, the BBC reports on the economic and business legacy of the Good Friday Agreement that ended The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Music from the episode

Banana Boy New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

