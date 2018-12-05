close

BECOME A MARKETPLACE INVESTOR TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $5 A MONTH AND YOUR GIFT WILL BE MATCHED DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

How nail salon workers pay the price for your cheap manicure

December 05, 2018

China is doing damage control after all speculation about the trade war détente with the U.S., the details of which are still fuzzy, at best. More on how the inverted yield curve is causing jitters in the markets. Plus, a study out of UCLA shows why the American nail salon industry lies at the intersection of immigration, labor and health care, and why we should be paying attention. Today's episode is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.