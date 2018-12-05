How nail salon workers pay the price for your cheap manicure

December 05, 2018

China is doing damage control after all speculation about the trade war détente with the U.S., the details of which are still fuzzy, at best. More on how the inverted yield curve is causing jitters in the markets. Plus, a study out of UCLA shows why the American nail salon industry lies at the intersection of immigration, labor and health care, and why we should be paying attention. Today's episode is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.