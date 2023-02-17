A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How much will it cost to rebuild in Turkey and Syria?
Feb 17, 2023

How much will it cost to rebuild in Turkey and Syria?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: After the United Nations launched a $1bn appeal to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria we speak to our reporter to find how much it will cost to rebuild the affected areas. We hear about a major Chinese businessman who has been reported missing, and we ask Manchester United fans who they want to buy their club with a deadline looming.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PST
6:49
2:41 AM PST
8:29
7:46 AM PST
1:50
Feb 16, 2023
27:21
Feb 16, 2023
14:01
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
What's age got to do with it?
Make Me Smart
What's age got to do with it?
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work