Swing County, Swing StateOlympics 2024Jobs IRLMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How much sway should the president have over interest rates?
Aug 9, 2024

How much sway should the president have over interest rates?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump has said he would want to have influence over the direction of interest rates.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 AM PDT
7:13
3:14 AM PDT
14:33
3:00 AM PDT
1:19
4:08 PM PDT
25:31
Aug 8, 2024
19:29
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Mortgage rates fall in anticipation of a Fed rate cut
Mortgage rates fall in anticipation of a Fed rate cut
How often does the Fed actually achieve its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment?
How often does the Fed actually achieve its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment?
What female entrepreneurs of the 19th century can teach us about the modern economy
What female entrepreneurs of the 19th century can teach us about the modern economy
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Election 2024
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?