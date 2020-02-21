Feb 21, 2020
How much is coronavirus impacting global business?
Services sectors remain somewhat resilient, while manufacturing is struggling due to China's coronavirus outbreak. No India-U.S. trade deal expected on President Trump's imminent visit. Will steel jobs lost in northeast England during the 1970s ever come back?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow