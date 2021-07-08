How much inflation is too much inflation?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank seems to be taking a page out of the U.S. Federal Reserve's book, incorporating some flexibility on inflation, as economies react to the easing of COVID restrictions. Plus, the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse is a fresh blow to the Caribbean country, which has a long history of political instability and dismal economic performance. And, as COVID cases rise, Japan declares another state of emergency in Tokyo for the duration of the Olympic Games this summer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director