Jul 3, 2020
How misery and the economy share the same company
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The U.K. relaxes some of its COVID-19 travel restrictions. Also, minimum wage increases have already started in some places despite the pandemic. We also talk to psychotherapist and author Megan Devine about the ties that bind grief to the economy.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!
Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever.