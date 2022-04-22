Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How might the U.S. view the state of the war in Ukraine? The answer could be in the aid.
Apr 22, 2022

President Biden recently announced an additional $800 million in assistance to Ukraine. However, there's been a noticeable change in the kind of military aid the U.S. is sending, and that change could hint at the U.S. outlook on how the war is going. To help us break down the U.S. aid package, we spoke to Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Florida lawmakers have approved a bill to strip Disney of special tax privileges through self-government of its land in Orlando.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

