How might the U.S. view the state of the war in Ukraine? The answer could be in the aid.

President Biden recently announced an additional $800 million in assistance to Ukraine. However, there's been a noticeable change in the kind of military aid the U.S. is sending, and that change could hint at the U.S. outlook on how the war is going. To help us break down the U.S. aid package, we spoke to Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Florida lawmakers have approved a bill to strip Disney of special tax privileges through self-government of its land in Orlando.