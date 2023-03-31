How might the Trump indictment affect markets?

The announcement of criminal charges against Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney's office last night may not have come as a shock to markets, which were notably muted on the news going into Friday. We chat with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about what the reaction has been so far and what could happen going forward. Plus, we look at projections about a key consumer sentiment gauge before data is released this morning. And, the BBC reports on the Japanese government's move to stop high-tech microchip exports to China.