How might the Trump indictment affect markets?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The announcement of criminal charges against Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney's office last night may not have come as a shock to markets, which were notably muted on the news going into Friday. We chat with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about what the reaction has been so far and what could happen going forward. Plus, we look at projections about a key consumer sentiment gauge before data is released this morning. And, the BBC reports on the Japanese government's move to stop high-tech microchip exports to China.
Segments From this episode
Ex-president Trump's indictment could bring uncertainty down the road
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, tell us about how the market has reacted so far and what could come in the near future.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC