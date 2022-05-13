Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How many jobs has the war in Ukraine cost?
May 13, 2022

How many jobs has the war in Ukraine cost?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ukraine's former economy minister gives us a sense of the job losses the war has caused, and on the rebuilding plans already in progress. Also, the dollar shortage causing a crunch for Kenyan businesses.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PDT
9:36
2:41 AM PDT
9:22
7:34 AM PDT
1:50
4:23 PM PDT
12:48
3:46 PM PDT
27:57
May 12, 2022
25:03
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
Economic Pulse
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults