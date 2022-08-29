My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How long will the fight against inflation last?
Aug 29, 2022

How long will the fight against inflation last?

The Federal Reserve has spoken: It's not backing down from a more aggressive interest-rate strategy to try to stamp out inflation. What kind of economic pain will that cause? And how long will it last? Plus, we look at how markets have been reacting to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech from Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. And, inflation is a global issue, but these lingering higher prices are caused by different things in different places. We break it all down.

Ahead of Fed's September meeting, some key data on unemployment and inflation

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 29, 2022
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear he will not waiver in the fight against inflation, even if it causes economic pain.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
Inflation is a global problem, but different countries face different pressures

by Victoria Craig
Aug 29, 2022
The U.S. is seeing some moderation in energy and food prices. That's not case overseas.
The energy situation in Europe, given its dependence on Russia, and the labor market forces are different from what we're seeing in the U.S.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

