How long will the fight against inflation last?
The Federal Reserve has spoken: It's not backing down from a more aggressive interest-rate strategy to try to stamp out inflation. What kind of economic pain will that cause? And how long will it last? Plus, we look at how markets have been reacting to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech from Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. And, inflation is a global issue, but these lingering higher prices are caused by different things in different places. We break it all down.
Segments From this episode
Ahead of Fed's September meeting, some key data on unemployment and inflation
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear he will not waiver in the fight against inflation, even if it causes economic pain.
Inflation is a global problem, but different countries face different pressures
The U.S. is seeing some moderation in energy and food prices. That's not case overseas.
