Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How Latin America is dealing with this inflationary economy
Aug 1, 2023

How Latin America is dealing with this inflationary economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via Getty Images
We'll get the World Bank perspective first, and then hear from our partners at the BBC on the ground in Colombia. Part of the story? Inflation and immigration are inextricably linked.

Segments From this episode

Barriers to Entry

Why is Latin America's economy lagging in its pandemic recovery?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 1, 2023
William Maloney, chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, says inflation is only part of the puzzle.
The World Bank's main purpose is to provide assistance to countries with high poverty rates and improve economic growth worldwide.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PDT
8:07
2:47 AM PDT
6:01
7:47 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 31, 2023
13:43
Jul 31, 2023
28:26
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Marketplace Morning Report
Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
Not your father's Republicans
Marketplace Morning Report
Not your father's Republicans
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 